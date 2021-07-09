Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2021

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.