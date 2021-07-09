Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Trust of America posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.63.

NYSE:HTA opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTA. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

