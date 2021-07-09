Analysts Anticipate Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Brokerages expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to post sales of $385.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $392.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $378.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $430.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.24 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 28,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 45,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 16.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. 10,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.