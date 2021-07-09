Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.20.

NYSE SJM opened at $129.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.53. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $102.87 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the first quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

