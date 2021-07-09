Analysts Anticipate ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViewRay’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). ViewRay reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ViewRay.

Get ViewRay alerts:

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million.

VRAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ViewRay stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,497. ViewRay has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViewRay (VRAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.