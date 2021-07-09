Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Centennial Resource Development posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 847,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,995,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

