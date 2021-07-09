Analysts Expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) will report sales of $280,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $400,000.00 and the lowest is $130,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $1.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $132.59 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $655.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,916.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. The firm’s revenue was down 69.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,913.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 39,549 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 94,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,522,573. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $28.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.93.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

