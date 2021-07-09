Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 411.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 15.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, VP Brian Jon Agen sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $31,251.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MOD traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.47. 18,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,999. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $901.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.77.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Building HVAC Systems, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Heavy Duty Equipment and Automotive segments.

