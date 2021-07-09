Analysts Expect Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.28). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,512 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32. The company has a market cap of $376.46 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.