Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.01. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.85 million.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UTI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.04. 707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,630. The firm has a market cap of $198.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.