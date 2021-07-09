Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) will announce earnings per share of $1.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $9.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,821,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 52,745 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.02. 19,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $57.59.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whiting Petroleum (WLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.