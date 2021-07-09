Analysts Issue Forecasts for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,214,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,044,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

