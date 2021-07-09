Analysts Set IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT at $10.75

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBIBF shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on IBI Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

IBIBF stock remained flat at $$8.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $8.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

