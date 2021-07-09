Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Target Price at $12.58

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Zeta Global stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

