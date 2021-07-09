Analyzing iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) & The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW)

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) and The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get iPower alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iPower and The Sherwin-Williams, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPower 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Sherwin-Williams 0 2 16 0 2.89

iPower currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus target price of $327.61, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given iPower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iPower is more favorable than The Sherwin-Williams.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.4% of The Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of The Sherwin-Williams shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iPower and The Sherwin-Williams’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPower $39.94 million 5.03 $1.99 million N/A N/A The Sherwin-Williams $18.36 billion 4.00 $2.03 billion $8.19 33.73

The Sherwin-Williams has higher revenue and earnings than iPower.

Profitability

This table compares iPower and The Sherwin-Williams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPower N/A N/A N/A The Sherwin-Williams 11.23% 66.09% 11.88%

Summary

The Sherwin-Williams beats iPower on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc. supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as BZRTH Inc. and changed its name to iPower Inc. in September 2020. iPower Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Duarte, California.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners. The Consumer Brands Group segment provides branded and private-label architectural paints, stains, varnishes, industrial products, wood finishes products, wood preservatives, applicators, corrosion inhibitors, aerosols, caulks, and adhesives to retailers and distributors. The Performance Coatings Group segment develops and sells industrial coatings for wood finishing and general industrial applications, automotive refinish products, protective and marine coatings, coil coatings, packaging coatings, and performance-based resins and colorants. It serves retailers, dealers, jobbers, licensees, and other third-party distributors through its branches and direct sales staff, as well as through outside sales representatives. The company has operations primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 4,774 company-operated stores. The Sherwin-Williams Company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.