AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANAB shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $330,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 7,151,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $25,634,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 535,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,534,000 after buying an additional 225,819 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

