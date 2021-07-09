Anchor Market Capitalization Achieves $10.22 Million (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Anchor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002378 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and approximately $12,787.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00055425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003164 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00018192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.41 or 0.00911301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005250 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

