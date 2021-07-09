Andra AP fonden Acquires 5,500 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.40.

Shares of KSU opened at $262.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.83. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $142.03 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.