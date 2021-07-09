Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 44.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,098,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $539.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $503.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $547.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

