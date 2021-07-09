Andra AP fonden Has $11.08 Million Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.05% of Cerner worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

Shares of CERN opened at $79.74 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $66.75 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares in the company, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

