Andra AP fonden Has $11.58 Million Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Shares of MHK opened at $193.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.79 and a fifty-two week high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.