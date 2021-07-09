Andra AP fonden Has $11.84 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Andra AP fonden lowered its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in DaVita were worth $11,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $120.72 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.65 and a twelve month high of $129.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

