Andra AP fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.72.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,630,659.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,922 shares of company stock worth $7,580,283. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $117.32 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

