ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) Insider Sells £1,279,782.50 in Stock

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL) insider Andrew D. Newland sold 1,023,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £1,279,782.50 ($1,672,044.03).

LON:AGL opened at GBX 123 ($1.61) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £286.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92. ANGLE plc has a 12 month low of GBX 37.15 ($0.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 143.90 ($1.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.34.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products worldwide. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system used as the downstream analysis tool in the ovarian cancer clinical application.

