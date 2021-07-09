Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

