Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $69.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

