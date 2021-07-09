Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Annaly Capital Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. Annaly Capital Management also reported earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Annaly Capital Management.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,860,000 after acquiring an additional 366,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,669,000 after acquiring an additional 252,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $8.91. 1,351,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,928,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $9.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

