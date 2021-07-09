Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $4.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $727.52 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.47. Antares Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $730,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 336,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

