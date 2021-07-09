APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 7,900 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $56,753,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,659,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,732,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 764,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,962,000 after buying an additional 641,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after buying an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $19,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.91.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

