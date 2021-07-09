APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $48,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,206,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,172,000 after buying an additional 159,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after buying an additional 156,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,191,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,359,000 after buying an additional 133,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $13,784,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on SSD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $108.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.