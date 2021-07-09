APG Asset Management N.V. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 26.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $34,718.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TNET opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.18. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.46 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 44.94%. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

