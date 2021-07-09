APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 32,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 273.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HTHT shares. HSBC raised their price target on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $50.49 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Huazhu Group Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

