APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,200 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,089,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,454,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,091,000 after purchasing an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,745,714.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCII opened at $51.31 on Friday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. Analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

