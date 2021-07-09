APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 164,691 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164,691 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

LSXMK opened at $45.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.