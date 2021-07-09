APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $1.89 Million Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,385,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,483,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,173,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,169,823.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,957,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

