Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Holdings Cut by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 160,048 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.65% of Apollo Investment worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.58 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $884.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 73.37%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

