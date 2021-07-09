Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit (OTCMKTS:ARKIU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 922,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

ARKIU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 3,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,800. Ark Global Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.10.

