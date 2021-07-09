Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Buys New Stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. 1,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,215. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

