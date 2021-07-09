Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $1.02 Million in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NightDragon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in NightDragon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $110,000.

NightDragon Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.04. 1,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,906. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

