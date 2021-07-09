Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,812 shares during the quarter. Playa Hotels & Resorts makes up approximately 0.2% of Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 3.23% of Playa Hotels & Resorts worth $38,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLYA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,680,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 753,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLYA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.09. 4,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,604. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.34.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $296,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,735,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,390,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

