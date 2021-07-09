Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Sells 3,981,277 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. reduced its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,981,277 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,503,000 after buying an additional 345,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 84,645 shares during the period. Scion Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at $3,575,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at $3,522,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.02. 791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,651. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $4,237,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,567,578 shares of company stock valued at $25,545,137. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNK shares. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

