Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTPAU. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,030,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

NASDAQ:GTPAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. 34 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,792. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.08.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

