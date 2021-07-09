Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Lionstone Capital Management LLC

Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 532,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises 5.1% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $20,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 239.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 44,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 31,219 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,404,000 after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $35.59. 1,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,285. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Aramark has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

