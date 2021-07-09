Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

