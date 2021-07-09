Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

ABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 22.03 and a quick ratio of 22.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.04.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $11,901,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $6,871,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 128.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 794,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 373,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $5,320,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbor Realty Trust (ABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.