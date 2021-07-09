Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) dropped 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.36 and last traded at $13.42. Approximately 41,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,517,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

FUV has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Arcimoto from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.85. The company has a current ratio of 15.65, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 650.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcimoto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) that delivers a thrilling ride experience comfort for two passengers with cargo, parking, and operation. The company's products also comprise Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

