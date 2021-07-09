Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arco Platform Limited develops educational software. The Company offers a platform which delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. Arco Platform Limited is based in Vila Olimpia Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

ARCE stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.75. Arco Platform has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.82 million, a PE ratio of 342.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.53). Arco Platform had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,973,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,030,000 after buying an additional 302,701 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter worth approximately $6,783,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 839,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,806,000 after buying an additional 208,881 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 223.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 167,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its position in Arco Platform by 179.3% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 151,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

