Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50.

On Friday, May 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.

Shares of ARQT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

