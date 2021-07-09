Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 1,750 Shares

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $46,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $46,112.50.
- On Friday, May 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $26,250.00.
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00.
Shares of ARQT opened at $25.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,562,000 after buying an additional 1,306,905 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,557,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,060,000 after buying an additional 782,543 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,428,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after buying an additional 393,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
