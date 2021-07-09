Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). Ardelyx reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.26). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 812.17% and a negative return on equity of 78.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 491.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.