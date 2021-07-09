Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $511,403.75 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.

ANET opened at $370.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $376.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

