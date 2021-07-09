Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Sells $511,403.75 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total value of $864,690.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total value of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total value of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total value of $442,695.00.
- On Monday, May 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.18, for a total value of $746,177.50.
ANET opened at $370.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $376.23.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Further Reading: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.