Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.67.

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$35.88 on Thursday. Aritzia has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$262.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aritzia will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

